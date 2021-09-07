Phone system upgrade expected at Clark County Department of Job and Family Services

Clark County’s Department of Job and Family Services will see an upgrade to its phone system by the end of the year.
The county’s board of commissioners approved more than $175,000 of funding for technology improvements, authorizing a contract with Cincinnati-based company CBTS Technology Solutions LLC at their Wednesday meeting.
The improvements include the purchase of a new phone system and its service and installation, an upgrade Director Ginny Martycz said would better prepare the department for the pandemic age, as it will allow for great “phone mobility.”
The updated phone system will include “soft” phone features, allowing for JFS employees to answer phone calls from computers. During the beginning of the pandemic, the department didn’t have the ability to take live phone calls due to its hard phone system and its employees working from home.
The department’s current phone system was installed in the early 2000s, Martycz said.
The installation is expected to be complete by the end of the year, Martycz said. No interruptions in service are expected.
Also approved at the Wednesday commission meeting was funding for phone cable installation at the Clark County Municipal Courthouse, totaling roughly $30,000. The phone cable, to be installed by Dayton-based Emery Communications Inc., will go on the second and third floors of the building as part of the ongoing courthouse renovation project.