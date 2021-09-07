springfield-news-sun logo
X

Phone system upgrade expected at Clark County Department of Job and Family Services

An upgrade to the phone system at Clark County’s Department of Job and Family Services will help accommodate remote workers. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
An upgrade to the phone system at Clark County’s Department of Job and Family Services will help accommodate remote workers. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago
Installation, service and equipment will total more than $175,000.

Clark County’s Department of Job and Family Services will see an upgrade to its phone system by the end of the year.

The county’s board of commissioners approved more than $175,000 of funding for technology improvements, authorizing a contract with Cincinnati-based company CBTS Technology Solutions LLC at their Wednesday meeting.

The improvements include the purchase of a new phone system and its service and installation, an upgrade Director Ginny Martycz said would better prepare the department for the pandemic age, as it will allow for great “phone mobility.”

ExploreSpringfield to require students in grades 7-12 to wear masks

The updated phone system will include “soft” phone features, allowing for JFS employees to answer phone calls from computers. During the beginning of the pandemic, the department didn’t have the ability to take live phone calls due to its hard phone system and its employees working from home.

The department’s current phone system was installed in the early 2000s, Martycz said.

The installation is expected to be complete by the end of the year, Martycz said. No interruptions in service are expected.

Also approved at the Wednesday commission meeting was funding for phone cable installation at the Clark County Municipal Courthouse, totaling roughly $30,000. The phone cable, to be installed by Dayton-based Emery Communications Inc., will go on the second and third floors of the building as part of the ongoing courthouse renovation project.

ExploreClark County elections board denies protest to Mad River Twp. zoning referendum

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Pilot program aimed at reducing number of quarantines...
2
Springfield enters potential $80K employment incentive agreement with...
3
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Springfield school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top