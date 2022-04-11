Clark State scholars program to welcome 59 inductees tomorrow

Clark State College will be hosting a ceremony for 59 inductees from local junior high schools into its scholars program Tuesday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Clark State’s scholars program involves a “participatory program for students entering eighth grade that, if successfully completed, results in three years of tuition-free education at Clark State through the efforts of the Clark State Foundation,” according to a press release by Clark State College.
“This program opens the door of opportunity for the students in the Scholars program,” Karen Hunt, director of Clark State Scholars Program said. “Visits to the Leffel Lane campus allows them to explore career possibilities, meet students in their cohorts and experience a little bit of college life. They also get to meet college students including those in the Scholars program, staff and faculty members.”
The program started more than 18 years ago and has expanded in the last four years to include students from Clark County’s Clark-Shawnee and Tecumseh school districts as well as Champaign County’s Graham and Urbana school districts.
Students who are eligible and accepted for the program must maintain the following: a 2.0 or have a greater grade point average, exhibit good citizenship, participate in program activities and have a 93% or better school attendance, according to the press release.
An aspect of the scholar’s program is a support system with mentorships for the students to encourage them to work towards a college education and provide enriching experiences, the release said.
“Mentors offer guidance and support to the youth we serve and are a positive influence in our communities,” Toni Overholser, executive director of the Clark State Foundation said. “By sharing their time and talents, mentors help prepare first-generation college students for success.”
