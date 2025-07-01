READ: All 67 line-item vetoes by DeWine in Ohio budget bill

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued 67 line-item vetoes as he signed the state’s $60 billion, two-year operating budget overnight.
Our Inside Ohio Politics series seeks to help readers understand the inner working of Statehouse politics. Go here for an explainer on the Ohio budget process.
Ohio’s constitution gives the governor line-item veto power on bills that include fiscal appropriations. Below is the document released by the governor’s office listing his vetoes in the state budget bill and his reasons for each.
