Fairborn woman dead, 2 injured after Clark County crash

The crash was reported around 11:20 a.m. on Interstate 675 on the Interstate 70 interchange in Mad River Twp., the highway patrol said.

After initial investigation, OSHP said that a Shaikh was driving a 2018 Toyota RAV4 on the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-675 when she lost control of the SUV.

A 2024 Nissan Rogue driving southbound on I-675 crashed into Toyota, sending the RAV4 off the left side of the road into a ditch. The Nissan then crashed into a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Shaikh was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, OSHP said.

The driver and a passenger from the Nissan were taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Volkswagen was checked by medics on scene and released, claiming no injury.

Highway troopers were joined on scene by the Mad River Twp. Fire and EMS, Bethel Twp. Fire and EMS, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, New Carlisle Auto Parts and Parke Layne Sunoco, OSHP said. The crash remains under investigation.