Hot, sunnier weather expected for Fourth of July weekend

Otherwise the holiday will get to a mostly sunny start, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

“Since precipitation will not be the main concern through this period, a return to hot temperatures may be the bigger issue — with highs reaching the lower 90s by Saturday,” the forecast read. “As of (Tuesday), it looks like dewpoints may stay low enough to keep the area out of heat advisory criteria.”

Saturday will be mostly sunny with clear skies in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of shows and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be back in the low 90s before dropping into the low 70s overnight.