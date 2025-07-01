Ohio Senators join to approve giant GOP tax and budget bill

“Republicans are providing tax relief for American families with a pro-business, pro-family bill,” said Sen. Jon Husted, who promised that the GOP plan would “fuel economic growth.”

The GOP bill extends the expiring 2017 Trump income tax rate cuts, and adds in new plans like “no tax on tips” and “no tax on overtime pay.” It also funds extra money for the Pentagon and immigration enforcement.

The cost of those plans is partially offset by cuts in Medicaid and federal food programs, something that drew sharp opposition from Democrats.

The bill now goes to the U.S. House for a vote as early as Wednesday.

“This is a no brainer,” said U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, who praised the GOP move to expand the Child Tax Credit, as well as a new tax break, which gives taxpayers the chance to deduct interest paid on automobile loans.

“American workers finally get a bill for them and not for lobbyists or special interest groups,” Moreno said.

Just before the final series of votes, Moreno and Husted exchanged fist bumps as they walked onto the Senate floor.

Moreno had a front row seat for several notable moments over the past three days, when he took a turn presiding over the Senate.

First, the Ohio Republican was in the chair when Vance arrived on Saturday night to cajole reluctant Republicans to support the GOP bill, as Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — who would ultimately provide the key vote — spent 45 minutes in talks with fellow Republicans on the Senate floor before backing the plan.

Moreno was also in the chair on Sunday afternoon when the Senate clerks finished reading — out loud — every word in the 940-page GOP bill.

“The Democrat theatrics are almost over,” Moreno tweeted.

Once debate officially began, Moreno ruled that Republicans could use what Democrats called an accounting gimmick that downplayed the cost of the tax and budget plan.

Asked by a Democratic senator if this parliamentary move had ever been used before, Moreno answered with very firm, “No.”

Next stop for this bill is back in the House, where there are concerns among Republicans, especially about how it increases the overall federal budget deficit.

“Real spending cuts are essential to reduce deficits and ensure a wise use of taxpayer dollars,” said Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy. Davidson voted against the bill the first time in the House, and could well repeat that later this week on this Senate-passed plan.

There is no question what Democrats will do, as they denounced the GOP plan.

“Every change they’ve made to this bill has kicked more people off healthcare,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes all of Warren County), as state Democrats said the bill would reduce Medicaid funding and federal food aid for the state.

“Ohio cannot afford this reconciliation bill,” said Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron.

But state Democrats could only watch helplessly from the sidelines in recent days, knowing that the narrow GOP majorities were in control of driving the Trump agenda.

Their only hope now is a rebellion of Republicans in the House.