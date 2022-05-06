Clark State president 1 of 3 honored as Extraordinary Woman of Clark County

Each honoree received a portrait taken by a student photographer through Project Jericho. This year, Samaira and Saria Peterson and Jaiden and Jadie Welliford took the photos.

“We were honored once again to work with the WPF to celebrate some extraordinary women in our community,” Project Jericho officials said. “Since 2014, Project Jericho photographers have paired up with each of the honorees of the Extraordinary Women of Clark County Award to interview and photograph them.”

The guest speakers at the event were Stephen Massey, CitiLookout’s Chief Operations Officer, and Melissa Massey, Crime Victim Advocate of CitiLookout. The mistress of ceremonies was Krissy Brown, Associate Creative Director of the Springfield Arts Council.

“The WPF addresses ongoing barriers that women face as they try to achieve their full potential in the Springfield community. It is our desire to build a permanent source of funds for existing Clark County programs that address some of the biggest challenges women face today,” college official said in a release.

Some of the challenges include domestic violence, training and education, employment with living wage, housing, transportation, health care, family planning, and self-sufficiency.

“The mission of the WPF is to transform the lives of women and girls in the Clark County area by mobilizing the collective power and passion of women working together through philanthropy,” the release stated.