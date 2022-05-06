springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State president 1 of 3 honored as Extraordinary Woman of Clark County

Women’s Partnership Fund celebrates Extraordinary Women of Clark County 2022 Award recipients Jo Alice Blondin, Christina Conover and Mary Moore at Clark State’s Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center on May 3. From left to right: Saria Peterson – Project Jericho; Samaira Peterson – Project Jericho; Jo Alice Blondin, PH.D. – 2022 Award Recipient; Christina Conover – 2022 Award Recipient; Mary Moore – 2022 Award Recipient; Shannon Kroeger Meadows – 2020 Award Recipient; Rita Lane – 2020 Award Recipient; Jaiden Welliford – Project Jericho; Jadie Welliford – Project Jericho. Contributed

The women were honored by the Woman’s Partnership Fund.

Three women were honored by the Women’s Partnership Fund at the ninth annual Extraordinary Women of Clark County Celebration.

The event, hosted by the WPF, which is an affiliate of the Springfield Foundation, was held Tuesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

Clark State College President Jo Alice Blondin was among the women honored by the Women’s Partnership Fun.

“I am humbled to be honored by the Women’s Partnership Fund, particularly alongside the other very deserving recipients,” Blondin said. “I strive to serve my profession in a way that lifts others up and provides opportunity for all, and this award is a recognition of that work.”

The other women honored include Christina Conover, Clark County Combined Health District director of nursing, and Mary Moore, community advocate.

Each honoree received a portrait taken by a student photographer through Project Jericho. This year, Samaira and Saria Peterson and Jaiden and Jadie Welliford took the photos.

“We were honored once again to work with the WPF to celebrate some extraordinary women in our community,” Project Jericho officials said. “Since 2014, Project Jericho photographers have paired up with each of the honorees of the Extraordinary Women of Clark County Award to interview and photograph them.”

The guest speakers at the event were Stephen Massey, CitiLookout’s Chief Operations Officer, and Melissa Massey, Crime Victim Advocate of CitiLookout. The mistress of ceremonies was Krissy Brown, Associate Creative Director of the Springfield Arts Council.

“The WPF addresses ongoing barriers that women face as they try to achieve their full potential in the Springfield community. It is our desire to build a permanent source of funds for existing Clark County programs that address some of the biggest challenges women face today,” college official said in a release.

Some of the challenges include domestic violence, training and education, employment with living wage, housing, transportation, health care, family planning, and self-sufficiency.

“The mission of the WPF is to transform the lives of women and girls in the Clark County area by mobilizing the collective power and passion of women working together through philanthropy,” the release stated.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

