Clark State president elected vice chair of Higher Learning Commission board

Clark State College President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin has been elected as vice chair of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Board of Trustees, according to a release from the school.
Blondin’s tenure is effective immediately, and she will take the position as chairperson of the HLC Board of Trustees for two years beginning in 2022.
“It is my absolute privilege to be named vice chair of the board, and I look forward to my future role as chair,” Blondin said. “My passion for accreditation as a driver for innovation, transparency and student success is evident in my comprehensive commitment to the work of the Higher Learning Commission and my championing of accreditation principles at every institution that I have served.”
Blondin has served the HLC in multiple capacities since 2005, including as a peer reviewer, a contributor to the Assessment Academy Design Team, and an Institutional Actions Council member, as a Board Trustee since 2018, and as the chair of the Committee on Trustees, the release stated.
“Dr. Blondin’s expertise has been invaluable during her tenure on the Higher Learning Commission Board of Trustees. We recognize the depth of her experience in higher education and wisdom in her contributions to the board, informed by a career of exemplary service to students,” said HLC President Barbara Gellman-Danley. “We are looking forward to her increased leadership on the board as vice chair.”
The HLC accredits colleges and universities in the United States, and the board has primary responsibility in three areas including policy, finances and planning, and institutional actions.