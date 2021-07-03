Clark State president elected vice chair of Higher Learning Commission board

Blondin’s tenure is effective immediately, and she will take the position as chairperson of the HLC Board of Trustees for two years beginning in 2022.

“It is my absolute privilege to be named vice chair of the board, and I look forward to my future role as chair,” Blondin said. “My passion for accreditation as a driver for innovation, transparency and student success is evident in my comprehensive commitment to the work of the Higher Learning Commission and my championing of accreditation principles at every institution that I have served.”