Greenon student named outstanding school safety patroller by AAA

A Greenon Local School District student was named as this year’s Outstanding School Safety Patroller by AAA.
Ruby Clark, a sixth-grader at Indian Valley Intermediate School, was selected for the honor for remaining committed to keeping other students safe and being a positive leader, even with the challenges that came with remote and hybrid learning during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release.
Clark was nominated by her advisor and principal, Sarah Chivington, for her dedication.
“It has been difficult to socialize this school year because of the mask mandates, social distancing guidelines and frequent quarantines,” Chivington said. “Ruby’s efforts have reminded us that we’re still a family, despite some of the barriers.”
Leaders such as Clark and many others is what makes the program, which is in its 100th year, impactful. The program is to provide a safer environment, leadership opportunities, and to help make children safer while walking to school, the release stated. The training that patrollers receive is beyond street crossing, including bus and car drop-offs, monitoring hallways and teaching leadership skills.
“This school year continued to be a challenge for School Safety Patrol; advisors and patrollers have risen to the challenge of keeping students safe,” said AAA Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican. “Their actions save lives. Patrollers serve as role models across the county.”
AAA also awarded Triad Elementary School a $500 School Safety Patrol Charles M. Hayes Advancement Grant, the release stated. The grant will expand or enhance the school’s existing patrol programs.
AAA provides various equipment and education materials to patrollers, including reflective belts, patrol badges and training resources. To learn how to bring the AAA School Safety Patrol to your school, email SchoolSafetyPatrol@national.aaa.com.