Clark State pins, honors nursing program graduates

Clark State College held pinning ceremonies last week for students who have completed their programs of study in Licensed Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing.
The pinning ceremony for 33 Practical Nursing students was held on Dec. 9, and the pinning ceremony for 63 Registered Nursing students was held Dec. 10 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in downtown Springfield, according to a release from the school.
Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services, said she is proud of all the graduates.
“Each one of them has worked so hard to complete the program in the face of incredible challenges. Our nursing students faced each of these hurdles with grit, determination, and resilience. They are ready to have a positive impact on our region during a time when we desperately need healthcare workers,” she said.
The Nursing Excellence Award winners were also honored: Ashlynn Kingery, Traditional RN Program; Sierra Lightner, LPN to RN Program; Kristen Bacon, Medic-RN Program
The Registered Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield and Beavercreek locations, and the LPN program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield campus and Bellefontaine location at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. Both nursing programs have daytime and evening/weekend enrollment options, the release stated.
About the Author