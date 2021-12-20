Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State pins, honors nursing program graduates

Clark State College pinned and honored nursing program graduates last week at the PAC. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
Clark State College pinned and honored nursing program graduates last week at the PAC. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Brooke Spurlock
33 minutes ago

Clark State College held pinning ceremonies last week for students who have completed their programs of study in Licensed Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing.

The pinning ceremony for 33 Practical Nursing students was held on Dec. 9, and the pinning ceremony for 63 Registered Nursing students was held Dec. 10 at the Clark State Performing Arts Center in downtown Springfield, according to a release from the school.

ExploreSpringfield Salvation Army helps over 2,000 families provide special Christmas for their kids

Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services, said she is proud of all the graduates.

“Each one of them has worked so hard to complete the program in the face of incredible challenges. Our nursing students faced each of these hurdles with grit, determination, and resilience. They are ready to have a positive impact on our region during a time when we desperately need healthcare workers,” she said.

ExploreSchools beef up security in response to ‘National Shoot Up Your School Day’ challenge

The Nursing Excellence Award winners were also honored: Ashlynn Kingery, Traditional RN Program; Sierra Lightner, LPN to RN Program; Kristen Bacon, Medic-RN Program

The Registered Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield and Beavercreek locations, and the LPN program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield campus and Bellefontaine location at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. Both nursing programs have daytime and evening/weekend enrollment options, the release stated.

In Other News
1
Springfield to Harvard: Wildcats’ Delian Bradley’s desire to succeed...
2
Graham schools to launch food pantry
3
Sing along with the 12 scams of Christmas
4
Community honors military, veterans with wreaths
5
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top