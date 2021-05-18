Clark State Performing Arts Center to revive live summer series

The Clark State Performing Arts Center and Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center are welcoming the community back this summer with a returning entertainment series.
The Close to Home Community Series, which came about last year during the thick of the pandemic, will begin a new season of five outdoor live shows beginning June 11 at the courtyard between the PAC and HBC, 300 South Fountain Ave. Admission is free and there will be food trucks and a cash bar.
The public’s eagerness for live entertainment as few options existed in the summer of 2020 led to the creation of the series, and PAC executive director Adele Adkins was glad to bring it back as it welcomes a new sense of normal.
“We received so much positive feedback and the consistent thread was that people loved the laidback atmosphere of the concerts, being able to listen to wonderful music, eat, drink and visit with friends,” she said. “It will continue to fill a void in Springfield, even with all the wonderful offerings coming back this summer.”
There will be no shows during most of July to not conflict with the return of the Summer Arts Festival. The series will showcase local performers, with the series’ name adding “Community” to reflect this.
The lineup will include:
- Friday, June 11 Leadfoot
- Wednesday, June 23, DJ Chill
- Wednesday, July 28, The Factory Line
- Wednesday, Aug. 11, Jazz Combo with John Wobbe
- Wednesday, Aug. 25, Andy Fox
“There is so much talent in the region, but with little opportunity for them to perform,” Adkins said. “The Performing Arts Center is, of course, part of Clark State and we are a community college, so I felt strongly that this was a small way to have an impact on our community and our community performers.”
Shows will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
Adkins added health and safety factors will be at the forefront of each event. Attendees should observe current state health directives, and Adkins said these will be updated as the requirements are modified and patrons can check the PAC’s social media outlets for updates.
Inclement weather could cause the shows to be moved inside the PAC and face coverings would be required indoors.
The HBC will officially reopen on June 1 and is taking reservations for upcoming events. Adkins said the PAC has a full season of shows lined up starting Sept. 10 for 2021-2022 and will be announced in the next few weeks.
For updates and information on the Close to Home Community Series and other upcoming events, check the PAC’s website and social media pages.