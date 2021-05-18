Clark State Performing Arts Center to revive live summer series

The lineup will include:

Friday, June 11 Leadfoot

Wednesday, June 23, DJ Chill

Wednesday, July 28, The Factory Line

Wednesday, Aug. 11, Jazz Combo with John Wobbe

Wednesday, Aug. 25, Andy Fox

“There is so much talent in the region, but with little opportunity for them to perform,” Adkins said. “The Performing Arts Center is, of course, part of Clark State and we are a community college, so I felt strongly that this was a small way to have an impact on our community and our community performers.”

Shows will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Adkins added health and safety factors will be at the forefront of each event. Attendees should observe current state health directives, and Adkins said these will be updated as the requirements are modified and patrons can check the PAC’s social media outlets for updates.

Inclement weather could cause the shows to be moved inside the PAC and face coverings would be required indoors.

The HBC will officially reopen on June 1 and is taking reservations for upcoming events. Adkins said the PAC has a full season of shows lined up starting Sept. 10 for 2021-2022 and will be announced in the next few weeks.

For updates and information on the Close to Home Community Series and other upcoming events, check the PAC’s website and social media pages.