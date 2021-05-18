springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield Memorial Day Parade in the works

News | 28 minutes ago
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield
Event set to return after being canceled last year, with theme of ‘Thank a Veteran.’

The Springfield Memorial Day Parade will be taking place in just a couple of weeks, with final details being set.

“It’s pretty much on track to what it’s been in years past,” said Jon Stewart, the parade master.

The parade’s theme this year is “Thank a Veteran.”

“I talked to a couple of people and that’s what we came up with. Usually my dad picks it [the theme], but that couldn’t happen,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s father, who founded the parade, died earlier this year. Stewart aims to keep the event going strong, he says.

The parade is set to return this year, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will take place on May 31.

Some changes to the parade can be expected as the pandemic continues to affect events and large gatherings.

“We’ve had a few changes, like the Shawnee [High School] marching band isn’t going to be in it because they didn’t have a great turnout this year because marching band didn’t really occur for them. Just simple things like that,” he said.

Those who are participating will receive emails with necessary information.

“It usually starts at 9 a.m., I’m finalizing all the information out to the people who have registered to participate, about lineup times, rules and regulations, as there will be some rules about masks and stuff,” said Stewart.

Registration for the event is still available for those who want to participate in the parade.

“If somebody hasn’t registered and they still want to participate, I would register as soon as possible so everything can get finalized,” he said.

For the latest information for the parade, or to register, please visit the Springfield Memorial Day Parade page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOHMemorialDayParade.

