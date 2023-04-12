Guerra’s Krazy Taco for sale in Springfield: ‘I want to set them up for success’

“The customers we’ve gotten here have been outstanding,” Guerra said. “It’s so exciting to talk with people and get involved in their lives, and then they get involved in my life. I’ve had nothing but fun doing this for the last 10 years.”

Even though the restaurant is able to run itself, Guerra said he is still a very hands-on owner. On Wednesday, he was at the restaurant at 4:30 a.m. starting to cook and get everything ready for the day. A typically day for Guerra is getting prep done by 10 a.m., assisting with the lunch rush, taking a nap and returning to the restaurant for dinner. He said he helps where he can, but tends to sit back and talk to customers until 6:30 or 7:30 p.m.

“When you enjoy it, it’s not work at all,” Guerra said. “I’ve been working since I was 7 or 8 years old.”

Guerra said he is looking for someone that has passion and enjoys food and people to take over the restaurant. He noted that this was not a decision that came lightly. He had been thinking about it for the last three years, but said he wanted to hang in there through the coronavirus pandemic. Now that they are almost back to pre-COVID levels, “it’s time for somebody else to enjoy the fruits of their labor.”

The 2,967-square-foot building that includes the restaurant/bar, equipment, furnishings, recipes and two apartments on the second level is for sale for $345,000.

Guerra said, “I want to set them (the future owner) up for success.”

He explained that the business is ready to be franchised, and he plans to help with a seamless transition.

When asked what he is most proud of he said, “making people smile.”

Guerra said he will miss the comradery of his customers and employees, in addition to the daily grind.

“There’s a juice that you get from getting it all together and watching it happen,” Guerra said.

As Guerra begins to think about his next adventure, he said there are several possibilities.

“I’ve got a lot of things in my head that I have to clear up before I start moving forward with something else and then go from there,” Guerra said. “One step at a time.”

For more information about the business and property, visit www.loopnet.com.