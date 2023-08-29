Clark State named top military spouse friendly school, ranks third

Clark State College has been named as one of the Nation’s Top Military Spouse Friendly Schools, ranking third in the nation.

The college was chosen as a top school for the 2023-24 year, and it earned the third ranking in the Small Community College category.

“Clark State is celebrating our most recent designation as a Military Spouse Friendly School. Top Ten is the highest ranking a school can receive,” said registrar Diana Seaman. “This honor confirms our commitment to support our military members, their spouses and families.”

This designation is in addition to receiving Gold status as a Military Friendly School in March for the fifth year in a row.

Explore Ohio governor to form task force to examine school bus safety

The college serves United States military veteran students, active military students, National Guard and Reserve students, dependents and military spouses. Students have also been inducted into the SALUTE National Honor Society, the only one that recognizes and honors the service and achievements of student veterans.

Clark State has received other military awards, including a Collegiate Purple Star designation in 2022, Top School in the 2018 Military Advanced Education & Transition Guide to Colleges & Universities, designation as a Purple Heart Campus in 2015 and approval as the first community college in Ohio by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile partner. The college also features a Veterans Lounge to provide student veterans with a place to unwind, study, and hold meetings or network.

The college offers a 50% tuition discount to active-duty military students and their spouses. To be eligible, potential students must present active orders or military ID to the cashier’s office.

Explore Metallica band continues supporting Clark State students seeking technical careers

The Military Friendly Awards provide a more competitive view of how an organization is performing compared to similar organizations. Those that earn this designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a propriety survey, in which over 1,800 school participated.

The list of ratings is determined by combining the college’s survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment, and the ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates. It is determined by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities, and the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education.