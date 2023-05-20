Clark State, McGregor partner to offer welding certificate to employees

“We are willing to invest the money and the time,” said Jamie McGregor, CEO of McGregor Metal. “We view it as delivering on a need. Flexibility and creativity, that’s what we need as an employer.”

The training is held twice a week for four weeks at the college’s main campus. The first class of trainees graduated earlier this month, and the next cohorts are now full.

The plan is to offer training on a consistent schedule. The courses are offered at no cost to the employees.

“If I can give someone the gift of education, then that is theirs forever,” said McGregor. “They can take that wherever — down the road, up the street — it doesn’t matter to me, but hopefully they say, ‘When I was at McGregor, they gave me this.’”

McGregor Metal is a contract manufacturer specializing in the production of metal stampings, welded assemblies and split steel pulleys to a variety of customers and industries.