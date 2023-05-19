Greenon, community partners to host family fun event for community

Greenon Local Schools will host a community family fun day this weekend.
The Summer Fun Kickoff “Knight” event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the high school.
“We invite the entire community to join us at the Greenon Summer Fun Kickoff ‘Knight’ event,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke. “It will be a day filled with entertainment, education, and togetherness, as we come together as a community to learn and have fun.”
Aiming to provide a day of engaging activities and educational opportunities, the event will have inflatable attractions for kids, face painting, a photo booth, outdoor games such as crossnets, cornhole, Jenga, Connect 4 and more.
Along with the activities, there will also be six passport stations designed to educate families about important topics such as vaping education, hidden dangers in plain sight for parents, the impact of a single pill, sources of strength and keeping kids safe. These interactive stations will “empower attendees with valuable knowledge and resources.”
Justin Cochran, assistant principal at the high school, said they are thrilled to bring this event to the community.
“This event serves as an excellent opportunity to engage families in a fun and educational way while talking about drug and alcohol use prevention,” he said.
The event is free, but there will be food trucks including SSM Concessions, Thai1On and Poppy’s Smokehouse. Attendees will also have the chance to get a complimentary t-shirt once their passport is stamped at each of the six stations.
This event is a collaboration between the school, Greenon Knights PTO, Clark County Partners in Prevention (CCPIP), Clark County Combined Health District and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).
