Greenon, community partners to host family fun event for community

Justin Cochran, assistant principal at the high school, said they are thrilled to bring this event to the community.

“This event serves as an excellent opportunity to engage families in a fun and educational way while talking about drug and alcohol use prevention,” he said.

The event is free, but there will be food trucks including SSM Concessions, Thai1On and Poppy’s Smokehouse. Attendees will also have the chance to get a complimentary t-shirt once their passport is stamped at each of the six stations.

This event is a collaboration between the school, Greenon Knights PTO, Clark County Partners in Prevention (CCPIP), Clark County Combined Health District and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).