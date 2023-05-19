Clark State begins final phase of Rhodes Hall renovation

Rhodes Hall, which last had an update in the mid 1990s, was constructed in 1968 and was the first building on the main campus in Springfield.

Funding for the facility project was given to the college through the state’s capital budget, as well as in conjunction with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, Schantz said. The total budget is $6,258,996 and includes construction, architectural and engineering design, furnishings and contingency funds.

The architects for the project are Emersion Design, LLC, of Cincinnati; the engineering firm is CMTA, of Dublin; and the construction firm is Brumbaugh Construction, Inc., of Arcanum.

Schantz said the college will next move to the Applied Science Center for future capital improvements.