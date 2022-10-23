Clark State hosts Duffle Shuffle drive to help local children in foster care

Students in Clark State College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) program are hosting a donation drive to help local children in foster care.
The second annual Duffle Shuffle, organized in coordination with Clark County Family and Children Services, will be held through Nov. 18. The event is to collect and provide personal hygiene products to children in foster care in Clark County.
This event started two years ago when ECE students in the Socioemotional Development course discussed trauma in early childhood, which then transitioned to children in foster care, and the data behind how many children are in foster care locally and statewide. Students then watched a short film titled “ReMoved.”
“After discussing the impact the movie had on the students, we all agreed we wish there was a way we could help. It was mentioned how horrible it is for children not only to go from home to home like they do but also that all their belongings are just thrown in a trash bag,” said Brielle Ward, early childhood education instructor.
Ward then reached out to Clark County Children’s Services and told them they would like to help by giving duffle bags to children full of items they need.
“My students and I felt the need to help as it is estimated 250,000 children in the United States enter foster care each year,” she said.
In foster care, many children are given only 10 minutes to pack their belongings in a trash bag they’re provided by children’s services, Ward said.
“We hope to change this and provide each child with their own duffle bag filled with basic things they may need so they may only have to worry about packing their beloved things such as clothes, their favorite stuffed animal; things they do not want to leave behind,” she said.
Last year, the event raised enough donations to fill 33 duffle bags. Donations included: baby wipes, body wash, lip balm, combs, deodorant, feminine products, floss, hairbrushes, lotion, mouthwash, roan travel packs, cotton swabs, razors, shampoo and conditioner, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothbrush protectors, toothpaste, tissues, hair ties and hand sanitizers.
“Last year was a huge success with faculty, students and the community donating to this great cause. Employees of Clark County Children’s Services were very thankful to receive the donations in 2021 and are gracious to receive donations again this year,” Ward said. “The Early Childhood Education students and I are hoping to have another successful donation this year to help as many Clark County children in foster care as we can.”
Donation requests include, but are not limited to, toothbrush and toothpaste, hairbrush and combs, deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner, and more. All items must be new and unopened.
The ECE students and Student Senate will deliver the items and duffle bags to the Clark County Family and Children Services in early November.
Drop-off locations for donations will be available at the entrances of Clark State’s main campus location in Springfield. Members from the community can also offer donations.
For more information, contact Ward at wardb@clarkstate.edu.
