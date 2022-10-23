Clark State hosts Duffle Shuffle drive to help local children in foster care

“My students and I felt the need to help as it is estimated 250,000 children in the United States enter foster care each year,” she said.

In foster care, many children are given only 10 minutes to pack their belongings in a trash bag they’re provided by children’s services, Ward said.

“We hope to change this and provide each child with their own duffle bag filled with basic things they may need so they may only have to worry about packing their beloved things such as clothes, their favorite stuffed animal; things they do not want to leave behind,” she said.

Last year, the event raised enough donations to fill 33 duffle bags. Donations included: baby wipes, body wash, lip balm, combs, deodorant, feminine products, floss, hairbrushes, lotion, mouthwash, roan travel packs, cotton swabs, razors, shampoo and conditioner, shaving cream, toothbrushes, toothbrush protectors, toothpaste, tissues, hair ties and hand sanitizers.

“Last year was a huge success with faculty, students and the community donating to this great cause. Employees of Clark County Children’s Services were very thankful to receive the donations in 2021 and are gracious to receive donations again this year,” Ward said. “The Early Childhood Education students and I are hoping to have another successful donation this year to help as many Clark County children in foster care as we can.”

Donation requests include, but are not limited to, toothbrush and toothpaste, hairbrush and combs, deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner, and more. All items must be new and unopened.

The ECE students and Student Senate will deliver the items and duffle bags to the Clark County Family and Children Services in early November.

Drop-off locations for donations will be available at the entrances of Clark State’s main campus location in Springfield. Members from the community can also offer donations.

For more information, contact Ward at wardb@clarkstate.edu.