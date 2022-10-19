Developmental Disabilities of Clark County names 2022 Golden Leaf Award winners

The Champion City Employer of the Year award winner was Woeber Mustard Company. The company has employed Mary, Bruce, and Nathan, three individuals with disabilities, for 32 years. The staff treat the individuals like members of their family, and the company recognizes the value the individuals bring to the community.

The Rosemary Paxson award winner was Peggy Connolly. She has supported and advocated for people with developmental disabilities for over 40 years. She initially supported Town and Country and TAC, but then became active in lobbying for all individuals by serving on the TAC board, participating in rallies, testifying at the Ohio Statehouse, and conducting meetings with elected officials in Washington, D.C.

The Dr. F.F. Mueller Visionary award winner was Kathy Duffin. She has worked with individuals with disabilities for over 30 years as a teacher, a volunteer coordinator for Clark DD for 18 years, currently is a Recreation Manager with the Montgomery County Board of DD, and has coordinating the Clark County Special Olympics, a position she has held for 30 years.

Nominations for the awards were accepted from the public over the summer. Winners were recognized via a video presentation earlier this month on the Clark DD YouTube site.

Kerry Pedraza, executive director of the United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties, was the Mistress of Ceremonies, and the keynote speaker was Charles Marshall, an original humorous motivational speaker.