Clark State honor society chapter welcomes new members at induction ceremony

More than 50 Clark State students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa this week. File photo.
By Staff reports
13 minutes ago
More than 50 students make the grade for inclusion.

Alpha Nu Lambda, Clark State Community College’s chapter of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), held a fall induction ceremony Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield.

More than 50 Clark State students were welcomed into the organization, according to a Clark State press release. To be an eligible candidate for the honor society, students must have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours and have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.

“Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for students to strengthen their leadership skills, make meaningful connections and positively influence our Clark State community,” said PTK adviser Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State. “It’s an honor to advise such bright and talented students.”

Established by Missouri two-year college presidents in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.

ExploreSpringfield VFW post donates $25,000 to local charities and nonprofits

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2 million members and 1,200 chapters in 50 United States, U.S. territories, Canada and Germany, according to the Clark State release.

Clark and Champaign county Inductees for this fall include:

South Charleston

Abigail Getz

Emma Rittenhouse

Lily Waugh

South Vienna

Elizabeth Harmer

Springfield

Lydia Brannon

Allison Cline

Arizona Henderson

Amanda Johnston

Megan Kelly

Carlee Nicewaner

Caleb Ortiz

Brennan Patterson

Austin Smith

Ian Spence

Melinda Workman

Claire Yontz

Urbana

Elizabeth Kerns

Kyleigh O’Brien

Jessica White

West Alexandria

Katie Miller

West Liberty

Jennifer Faber

Westerville

Paul Copenhefer

About the Author

Staff reports
