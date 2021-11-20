Clark State honor society chapter welcomes new members at induction ceremony

More than 50 Clark State students were welcomed into the organization, according to a Clark State press release. To be an eligible candidate for the honor society, students must have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours and have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.

“Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for students to strengthen their leadership skills, make meaningful connections and positively influence our Clark State community,” said PTK adviser Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State. “It’s an honor to advise such bright and talented students.”