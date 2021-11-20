Clark State honor society chapter welcomes new members at induction ceremony

Alpha Nu Lambda, Clark State Community College’s chapter of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), held a fall induction ceremony Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center in downtown Springfield.
More than 50 Clark State students were welcomed into the organization, according to a Clark State press release. To be an eligible candidate for the honor society, students must have completed at least 12 college-level credit hours and have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average.
“Phi Theta Kappa provides opportunities for students to strengthen their leadership skills, make meaningful connections and positively influence our Clark State community,” said PTK adviser Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services at Clark State. “It’s an honor to advise such bright and talented students.”
Established by Missouri two-year college presidents in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.
Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2 million members and 1,200 chapters in 50 United States, U.S. territories, Canada and Germany, according to the Clark State release.
Clark and Champaign county Inductees for this fall include:
South Charleston
Abigail Getz
Emma Rittenhouse
Lily Waugh
South Vienna
Elizabeth Harmer
Springfield
Lydia Brannon
Allison Cline
Arizona Henderson
Amanda Johnston
Megan Kelly
Carlee Nicewaner
Caleb Ortiz
Brennan Patterson
Austin Smith
Ian Spence
Melinda Workman
Claire Yontz
Urbana
Elizabeth Kerns
Kyleigh O’Brien
Jessica White
West Alexandria
Katie Miller
West Liberty
Jennifer Faber
Westerville
Paul Copenhefer
About the Author