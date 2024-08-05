Clark State gets $250K grant to expand English as a Second Language classes

Toni Overholser, Clark State vice president of advancement and outreach, said the school currently offers a six-week English as a Second Language job readiness course in partnership with the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, plus a 12-week Aspire ESL program, which offers distance and in-person classroom options.

She said Clark State is the community’s largest provider of ESL services, serving about 450 students each year.

The college’s programs are supported by the state and county, and Clark State works with all local service agencies to “ensure they are aware of the services we offer and can connect individuals to us for service.”

“This specific program will allow us to serve a broad population of immigrants, based on their specific needs. The program is broken down into several courses,” Overholser said. “Students will test into their appropriate levels and will then take the course that are most appropriate for their needs.”

Overholser said this program will include additional workshops like ones on workforce culture and literacy, resumé writing, in-demand job awareness and training related to fields such as manufacturing, healthcare and customer service. It will also offer basic workforce language classes to business owners and HR professionals “to help bridge the language gaps for a comprehensive community approach.”

The program, which will be free to participants, is projected to serve 400 people over the course of a year, in addition to Clark State’s current programs.

The courses, which include speakers of Spanish, French and Haitian Creole, will provide language and job skills to provide immigrants the opportunity to “participate fully in the labor force and become an integrated part of our community,” Overholser said.

“Businesses will have an additional supply of employees who are trained with the skills necessary to perform job tasks,” Overholser said. “Currently, many businesses in our community lack the workers they need. This program will align training with employer needs and help to fill this gap in our community.”

Overholser said that the college hopes to receive additional funding to expand the program further.

The program is still under development, Overholser said. Anyone requiring ESL services can email aspire@clarkstate.edu or workforce@clarkstate.edu.