Clark State, faculty member establish Bobby Fisher scholarship

A Clark State College faculty member and her family have helped establish a scholarship through the Clark State Foundation.

Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of student affairs, and her husband Steven established the scholarship in honor of her late father, Bobby Fisher.

“We are so grateful to the Wiley’s for supporting our students with this special scholarship in honor of Nina’s father,” said Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement. “Both Nina and Steven are passionate about removing barriers and creating opportunities for our students.”

The Bobby Fisher scholarship is available to eligible students pursuing a degree in business or management, hold a minimum GPA of 2.5 and be a resident of Clark County.

“My father had a remarkable business sense, and we are honored to offer a scholarship in his name to students pursuing a business-related degree,” Wiley said.

Fisher, who passed in January 2021, attended Gilmore Academy, Catholic Central High School and Wittenberg University. He was a NASCAR and Formula 1 race car driver in the 1970s, which remained a part of his life.

In 1976, Fisher acquired and expanded a family-owned and operated beer distributorship from his parents, Florence and Robert Fisher, and created Bobby Fisher Distributing.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be pursuing a degree in business or management, hold a minimum GPA of 2.5 and be a resident of Clark County.

The scholarship was awarded to Gina Woodruff, who is pursing a degree in Human Resource Management. She said receiving this scholarship will ease some of the financial pressure on her and her family.

“Going to college while working and taking care of a family is a huge undertaking, but I am up for the challenge,” Woodruff said. “I will be a first-generation college graduate in my family, an accomplishment that I am very proud of. (With) the support of my family, my fellow students, instructors, and the wonderful community…I can reach my goals.”

In recognition of the donation, an awards case housing the accomplishments of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter — Alpha Nu Lambda — was named in the Wiley’s honor. Wiley has served as a PTK advisor for the past five years.

“The students I have met and the relationships that have been built inspire me to do more,” she said. “Helping to remove barriers for students is more than a job, it is my passion. Our PTK members are leaders who have dedicated their time, efforts, and talents to serving our chapter and the Clark State community, as evidenced by the awards and recognitions in the display case.”

Explore Springfield adult spelling bee to raise money for literacy in Clark County

PTK International Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership and service.

Overholser said Wiley is a champion of PTK students and the chapter has received many awards because of her support.

“We’re excited to honor her scholarship contribution in this special way,” she said.