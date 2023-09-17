Springfield adult spelling bee to raise money for literacy in Clark County

An adult spelling bee will be held next week to help support literacy in Clark County.

The 24th annual Altrusa Literacy Sting, “Reading is Magic,” will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Springfield Courtyard Marriot.

Fans and community members are invited to attend the luncheon for $25 to support their favorite team.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit many literacy projects in Clark County, including Warder Literacy Center, Hook-A-Book, Project Jericho at Juvenile Detention Center, On the Rise, Project Hope, Veterans Organizations, Tecumseh Local School District, Autumn Trails Stable, Books and Buddies, Citi Lookout, Springfield Youth Mission, WellSpring, Sheltered, Inc., Second Harvest Food Bank, Promise Neighborhood, Youth Challenges, Oesterlen Services for Youth, H.A.R.D. Acre Farm and others.

Sponsored by Altrusa International of Springfield, the event chairs are Sandy Justice, Linda Culler and Lenee’ Landry.

There are several levels for team and sponsor donations. The $500 sponsor includes program advertising, marketing materials at each table and local media advertising, and the $200, $150, $100, $50 and $25 includes advertisement in the program.

For more information, contact treasurer Culler at 937-325-7432 or buckeyeculler@aol.com or Landry at 937-360-1507 or clandry@wesbanco.com.

