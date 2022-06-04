Clark State College pinning ceremony honors practical, registered nurse graduates

Murphy helped found the Mercy Central School of Practical Nursing, which eventually moved to Clark State with Murphy as its director. She also established the Associate Degree RN program, the Medical Laboratory Technology program and the Emergency Medical Services program.

“Connie was a leader, a forward thinker, and a tenacious spirit. She loved nursing and was a mentor to all who needed guidance,” the college said in a press release.

The Connie Murphy Award has been presented every year since 2010. A student is selected by their peers by vote, according to Karalen Witt, nursing program instructor at Clark State.

“Brandy was selected for this because not only does she represent all these lovely qualities, but she also showed true strength and resilience throughout her journey,” Witt said. “She is an inspiration to her peers.”

Nursing Excellence Award recipients included Elizabeth Harmer (Traditional RN Program), Alyxandra Bingham (LPN to RN Program), Margarita Fry (Traditional RN Program) and Melisa Anderson (Traditional RN Program).

The Registered Nursing graduates included the following: Shannon Anania, Melisa Anderson, Valerie Anderson, Erica Arn, Lydia Bailey, Nia Baker, Quinton Benjamin, Alyxandra Bingham, Tony Blankenship, Lindsey Book, Caroline Byron, Cierra Carr, Melissa Champagne, Christina Chappius, De’aerah Clemons, Taylor Darcy, Madeline Dixon, Katie Dlugosz, Christie Downing, Sarah Eleyet, Gabrielle Etter, Stephanie Feeser, Ashley Forrest, Jessica Foster, Lindsey Frey, Margarita Fry, Elizabeth Garrity, Lisa Gifford, Shalonda Gilkey-Clemons, Hannah Gomes, Mariah Graham, Josie Gray, Michelle Guinn, Carolane Guirra, Nicole Gutierrez, Andrea Hardin, Elizabeth Harmer, Michelle Harris, Kayla Henderson, Rylee Hensley, Leslie Hughes, Tessy Hunter, Amanda Johnston, Devonne Jordan, Paige Jordan, Paige Keys, Nicole Kimberlin, Katie Kiss, Amanda Knox, Lindsey Koehn, Mariah Lattimer, Rachael League, Hannah Lees, Hermine Leila, Taylor Love, Chandra Maynard See, Meghan Miller, Taylor Mills, Victoria Molnar, Ashley Moultrie, Sharice Otieno, Erica Perrin, Lea Pochet, Alisha Posada, Mawufemor Quansah, Rebecca Reynolds, Holden Rich, Madison Sandlin, Tessa Schwabeland, Diana Shakirjon, Aliyah Shelton, Kymberlyn Simms, Serena Singleton, Amanda Smith, Ashleigh Smith, August Stevens, Courtney Stump, Kendra Taylor, Lindsey Taylor, Andrew Thompson, Stephanie Tipton, Aaron Turner, Ashlyn Wal, Lizabeth Waugh, Lisa Weldon-Riggs, Matthew Wilburn, John Wilson, Heather Wynkoop, Joseph Young, Ashley Zerkle and Brooke Zwiesler.

The Practical Nursing graduates included April Adkins, Heather Arnold, Idiatou Bah, Faith Brewer, Emily Cahill, Harley Cave, Laura Chappell, Latia Cleveland, Ella Coleman, Makayla Cosper, Samantha Dibert, Samantha Dunaway, Anab Farah, Erin Galloway, Darlene Hardin, Shelby Hill, Tyleah Jackson, Samara Jones, CJ Klawon, Samantha Landis, Kylee Mitchum, Faith Morgan, Kenneth Norris, Elizabeth Roach, Tina Robinson, Monica Rowland, Christina Stewart, Lauren Storts, Lamyia Travis, Brandy Tucci, Alexis Walden, Esther Wanaag, Meredith Welsh and Olivia Wilkins.

The Registered Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield and Beavercreek locations. The Practical Nursing program can be completed at Clark State’s Springfield campus, Beavercreek location, and the Bellefontaine location at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.