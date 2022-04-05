Clark State Center for Teaching and Learning names new director

Clark State College’s Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) has appointed a new director.
Desiree’ Williams was named as director of the CTL and will be responsible for providing leadership and support for new learning technologies and instructional development opportunities for faculty, while offering support through a variety of instructional technology and design elements, according to a release from the college.
Williams, who has over 20 years of experience in learning and development, community services and instructional design, said she is pleased to be a part of the college’s community.
“I am passionate about developing healthy workforces and systems through process improvement, professional development, and building strong teams,” Williams said. “Colleagues here speak with enthusiasm about their work and connection with the students. This makes the work of the CTL energizing because it empowers our team to discover faculty and staff professional development needs and influence practices to ensure that team members feel supported.”
In her role, Williams will also develop and implement a program that includes excellence in teaching, scholarship of teaching and learning, learning outcomes assessments, and the effective use of technology in the classroom, the release stated. She will also manage a space for faculty to come together, exchange ideas and develop opportunities, as well as provide direction to faculty and staff on compliance training.
“Whether colleagues are improving skills with various educational technologies, instructional techniques, or developing additional workplace competencies, I am proud that the Center for Teaching and Learning can be a conduit to their professional success,” she said. “Professional development is important, and through the work of the CTL, I am able to contribute to staff and faculty feeling confident about the work that they are doing to support the students.”
Williams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wright State University, graduate certificate in instructional design from Bowling Green State University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Ohio Dominican University.
