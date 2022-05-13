springfield-news-sun logo
Clark State appoints interim vice president of academic affairs

Richard Woodfield. Contributed

Richard Woodfield. Contributed

Clark State College has appointed an interim vice president of academic affairs.

Richard Woodfield will step into the role of interim vice president of academic affairs, the college announced in a release. He currently serves as the Chief Academic Officer for the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC).

Tiffany Hunter, the current provost and vice president of academic affairs, has accepted a new position and will be the president of Paradise Valley Community College (PVCC) in Phoenix, Arizona, starting in July.

“Dr. Woodfield has held a significant number of academic leadership positions in Ohio, and he will do an excellent job during our transition to identity a permanent replacement,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “I also have the utmost confidence in his ability to ‘hit the ground running’ as he is very familiar with our college and its needs.”

Woodfield will start work with Hunter on June 6 and fill the role of interim through December, when a search committee will determine a permanent candidate for the position.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to work with Clark State and President Blondin while they undergo the search for a new Vice President for Academic Affairs,” Woodfield said. “Continuing the good works of Dr. Hunter and all the community focused, student-centered efforts underway at Clark State is something I look forward to.”

Woodfield has experience in the field of higher education including serving as provost and chief academic officer at Zane State College in Zanesville, and also served as VPAA at James A. Rhodes State College in Lima.

