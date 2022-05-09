Clark State appoints director of ARCTOS project

Clark State College has appointed Stephen Williams as the project director of the ARCTOS project.
Williams will be responsible for leading efforts related to the “Regional Fabrication and Certification Training Labs-Laster Materials Processing” project, according to a release from the college.
The objectives of this project will be to develop new training models that will help the U.S. aerospace supply chain to transition to a digital manufacturing environment in support of defense and dual-use manufacturing needs. This will enable the development of integrated manufacturing processes that combine the efficiency of mass production with the flexibility of custom manufacturing.
In June 2021, the college received $3,195,374 as part of a $13 million initiative by ARCTOS Technology Solutions, a global aerospace and defense, to implement Smart Manufacturing technologies and training for Ohio colleges and businesses, the release stated. ARCTOS was awarded the funds by the Air Force Research Lab to introduce the technologies to the curriculum at three Ohio community colleges.
“I am looking forward to meeting and working with other like-minded educators, administrators, to grow professionally and to increase my knowledge, skills, and abilities in serving students’ educational and professional needs,” Williams said. “My overall goal and mission with my position is to build a state-of-the-art, fully accredited, functional, industry-focused, laser materials processing career pathway program.”
Williams also worked at Central State University and Kentucky State University where he was involved in several leadership roles including serving as co-chair of the Bureau of Ohio Workforce STEM recruitment scholarship, chair of the transfer articulation development enrollment partnership, faculty advisor for Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and student leadership coordinator graduate internship for the Office of the Dean of Students.
“It is my hope that through my efforts, I continue building Clark State’s legacy of providing cutting edge, career/industry relevant training, certifications, and degrees for the community and beyond,” Williams said.
Williams holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Ohio University, a Masters in Higher Education Administration from Wright State University, and is currently pursing a Doctor of Education degree at Northern Kentucky University.
