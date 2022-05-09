Clark State appoints director of ARCTOS project

Williams will be responsible for leading efforts related to the “Regional Fabrication and Certification Training Labs-Laster Materials Processing” project, according to a release from the college.

The objectives of this project will be to develop new training models that will help the U.S. aerospace supply chain to transition to a digital manufacturing environment in support of defense and dual-use manufacturing needs. This will enable the development of integrated manufacturing processes that combine the efficiency of mass production with the flexibility of custom manufacturing.