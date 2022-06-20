Clark-Shawnee to host town hall about school levy on Aug. 2 ballot

Both levies are used for operating costs for the district, including materials, supplies, salaries, benefits, programs, classes and more, the school district said.

The substitute levy is different from a typical operating levy because it allows the district to capture new revenue from future growth in the district from new residential or business development.

This means that as new residents and companies move into the district, they will help fund the costs of educating kids in the community, the school district said.

This substitute levy accounts for $4.7 million per year in funding that helps pay for programs, classes, teachers, supplies, staff, materials, and more for Clark-Shawnee schools.