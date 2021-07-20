Springfield commissioners to discuss employment incentive agreements, vehicle purchases at public meeting

That business had been operating at the Upper Valley Mall since 2013, but moved in June to 105 North Thompson Avenue.

The incentive agreement will provide a grant of $7,200 to the mixed martial arts studio as the business has invested new money into its new location on Thompson Avenue.

Explore Springfield restaurant employee featured in national publication

The business is also looking to add two full-time employees as well as two part-time employees.

In addition to those agreements, a presentation regarding the Tremont Barrel Fill site will take place in front of commissioners before the meeting. That presentation is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

During their public meeting, commissioners will also be asked to authorize the purchase of a Ford Super Duty F-550 truck from National Auto Fleet Group, for an amount not to exceed $171,612.78.

They will also be asked to authorize the purchase of thirty WatchGuard Video In-Car Cameras from Motorola Solutions Inc., for an amount not to exceed $192,350.