Springfield commissioners to discuss employment incentive agreements, vehicle purchases at public meeting

Springfield City Commissioners will be discussing this evening multiple employment incentive agreements in order to attract more businesses to the area.
That includes conducting a first reading during their public meeting that will start at 7 p.m. That reading will be related to an ordinance that if passed will authorize the city manager to enter into an employment incentive agreement with Dessert Time of Ohio, Inc.
The idea is to incentivize that business in establishing a retail storefront at 30 North Fountain Avenue as well create more jobs in the city.
Commissioners will be expected to vote on that ordinance during their next meeting on Aug. 3.
Springfield Commissioners will also be asked this evening to vote to approve an employment incentive agreement with Storm Mixed Martial Arts.
That business had been operating at the Upper Valley Mall since 2013, but moved in June to 105 North Thompson Avenue.
The incentive agreement will provide a grant of $7,200 to the mixed martial arts studio as the business has invested new money into its new location on Thompson Avenue.
The business is also looking to add two full-time employees as well as two part-time employees.
In addition to those agreements, a presentation regarding the Tremont Barrel Fill site will take place in front of commissioners before the meeting. That presentation is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.
During their public meeting, commissioners will also be asked to authorize the purchase of a Ford Super Duty F-550 truck from National Auto Fleet Group, for an amount not to exceed $171,612.78.
They will also be asked to authorize the purchase of thirty WatchGuard Video In-Car Cameras from Motorola Solutions Inc., for an amount not to exceed $192,350.