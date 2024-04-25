Lowell A. Short, 43, of 360 Gallagher St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Lowell A. Short, 43, aggravated trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000, strangulation, continued, domestic violence, continued, flee/elude police officer, innocent, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, bond $5,000.

Terry R. Smith Jr., 26, of Fairborn, aggravated menacing, guilty, guilty, 180 days of jail with 146 days suspended, 4 days credit for time served, 60 months of probation, anger management and no contact with victims, fine and costs due within 6 months, assessed costs $200, dismissed.

Donnal J. Stanley, 43, of 3454 Folk Ream Road, Lot 58, aggravated menacing, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond, domestic violence, continued, traffic control device, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua D. Suttles, 40, of 1031 Buckeye St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

David D. Rose, 54, of 4641 Dayton Springfield, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 6 months of probation, states mot to mod bond withdrawn, 6 month probation with anger manage costs and fines due within 6 month, fined $100.

Jasmine S. Touvell, 32, of Columbus, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Ashley A. Adkins, 32, of 134 S. Shaffer St., operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, stopping after accident, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Derick L. Cameron, 46, of 227 E. Maplewood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyler J. Mckinney, 18, of South Charleston, burglary/person present, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, theft, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christopher J. Riddle, 54, of 2648 Hilltop Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Daniel S. Tilson, 43, of South Vienna, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Aubin N. Gatorano, 35, of 510 E. Madison Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent, time served/release written.

Alison L. Keatley, 23, of 217 Oakwood Place, domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to negligent assault, guilty, 10 days of jail with 3 days suspended, 7 days credit for time served, fine/costs suspended as defendant is indigent.

Patrick J. Mantel, 61, of 18 1/2 N. Jackson St., failure to pay reinstatement fee, guilty, fine due April 29, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100, driver license required, guilty, fine due April 29, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100, stopping after accident, guilty, 45 days of jail with 45 days suspended, fine/costs due by April 29, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., fined $100.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.