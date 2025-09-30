Clark-Shawnee schools score highest overall in county on state report card

Assistant Superintendent Adam Billet said it was “a proud moment” for staff, students and the community when the district found out its high overall star rating. He said at the beginning of the 2024 school year, the school board challenged administration to “continue to set the bar high” and they “rose to the challenge.”

Greenon schools has second highest overall rating on state report card in Clark County

“Earning a 4.5-star rating and placing in the top 25% of all schools in Ohio is a clear reflection of these efforts. After countless hours of hard work, data analysis, curriculum changes and professional learning, we can proudly say, ‘We did it!’,” he said.

The district also had the highest performance index in the county at 80.9% from 78.6%, gap closing with 5 stars from 3 stars, and early literacy with 77.5% from 61.1%, Billet highlighted.

Other areas the district increased their scores include to 4 stars from 3 stars in achievement and to 3 stars from 2 stars in early literacy, as well as 4 stars in the newly added college-career ready star component.

The district rose to 70.7% from 41.1% in gap closing, 96.1% from 95.7% in graduation rate, 95.2% from 95% in four-year graduation, 97.5% from 96.7% in five-year graduation, 76.7% from 75% in college-career ready.

The district stayed the same with 4 stars in progress and graduation.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Clark-Shawnee’s report card this year showed improvement on 14 of those markers with none declining, while two stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.

Billet said, “no matter how strong the teaching, improvement is nearly impossible without consistent attendance.” Through new attendance programs, data tracking, positive reinforcement, privileged trips and activities, and building a safe learning environment, the district “has made remarkable progress.”

“Together, we have raised the bar and will continue to set challenging goals and work hard to achieve them,” he said.