Greenon schools has second highest overall rating on state report card in Clark County

“Overall, we’re proud of our students and staff for the hard work that led to these report card results, and we’re excited to build on this momentum in the year ahead,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s data report for each school district includes 17 different metrics related to achievement, gap closing, early literacy, graduation and progress.

Greenon’s report card this year showed improvement on four of those markers and declined on nine, while three stayed the same and one is a newly added component rating.

The district had an increase in gap closing with 4 stars and 45.8%, compared to 3 stars and 32.6% last year, in which Knapke said they are “especially excited about the growth.”

They also rose in early literacy to 76.8% from 75.9% and in college-career ready to 65% from 60.7%, according to the state report card.

The district stayed the same with 3 stars in achievement and early literacy, as well as 3 stars in the newly added category rating in college-career ready. Information was collected in past years on college or career readiness, but this is the first time that category impacts the overall rating.

The district went down in a couple categories compared to last year, including going from 3 to 2 stars in progress and from 5 stars to 4 in graduation.

“While we are happy with these results, we also recognize there is room for improvement, particularly in the progress category. We plan to carefully analyze the data and develop strategies to support student growth across all grade levels further,” Knapke said.

The areas where the district’s scores decreased were in the performance index to 75.1% from 76.2%, in graduation rate to 95.1% from 96.5%, in four-year graduation rate to 94.3% from 96.4%, and in five-year graduation rate to 94.6% from 96.6%.