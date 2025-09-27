Clark County Land Bank opens, shows new affordable homes in Springfield

“Nine years ago, this neighborhood was marked by demolition. Back then, we turned down vacant and abandoned properties that had become blight on the community. Today, that story has changed. We’re not demoing anymore, we’re building, and that shift is powerful,” said Executive Director Ethan Harris.

“This is the next step we take in returning (those) blighted, vacant and abandoned property back to a productive use. It’s exciting to be building where demolitions had once occurred...We are happy to welcome everyone to come see the houses and kick off the growth of this program.”

Through the Affordable Homes Program, families that are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level can buy a “safe, decent and affordable” newly constructed home. Based on poverty levels, those who qualify, for example, would be households of two people making $63,450 or less, households of four people making $96,450 or less or households of six making $129,450 or less. The four manufactured homes located on East Liberty Street range from 1,198 to 1,264 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a driveway for off-street parking and a front porch.

Although manufactured homes sometimes get a bad reputation, these homes “prove the stereotype wrong,” Harris said.

“Each one is brand new, well built and designed for families to be proud of. They’re affordable, yes, but they’re also durable, attractive and built to last,” he said.

“Most importantly, these homes represent opportunity. They represent stability for families, new life for our neighborhoods and housing for our workforce. This program isn’t just about construction; it’s about building hope and providing pathways to home ownership for people who need it most.”

There are two sources of funding for this program — $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Clark County Commission for the initial homes and another $1 million in ARPA funds from the Springfield City Commission to continue the program.

“I’m proud to see this partnership bringing hope and opportunity to Springfield families. These new homes mark more than just construction — they represent progress and stability for our community,“ said Springfield Mayor Rob Rue.

The next phase of houses will begin in the coming months “in an area that is really up and coming” in the 500 to 600 blocks between East Southern, Grand and Euclid avenues, Harris said.

Initial applications are now available to determine interest, and as residential homes become available, site-specific applications will be provided to those who are qualified by an initial application.

Down-payment assistance may also be available up to 20% to those who qualify. These homes are for sale by owner, and the land bank is open to working with buyers directly or those being represented by a realtor.