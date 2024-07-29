Clark-Shawnee names new high school principal

Clark-Shawnee Local School District has named John Stekli as the a new high school principal.

Stekli, who will begin his role this year for grades nine through 12, brings 32 years of educational experience, with 21 in administration and 11 in the classroom.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Stekli and the administrative experience he brings to the leadership team at Shawnee High School,” said superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Mr. Stekli’s two decades of experience in school administration will help him to lead our high school students and staff in our continued pursuit of excellence in academics, athletics, the arts and more.”

Stekli will fill the position vacated by Chad Mossing, who has taken a leadership position with the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC).

“I’m excited and honored to be the new Shawnee High School principal,” he said. “I am proud to be a part of the continuing tradition at Clark-Shawnee and look forward to working with the dedicated staff, engaging with students, and connecting with our community.”

Stekli began his professional career in 1992 as a math educator at Dayton Public Schools for three years before moving to New Lebanon Local Schools in 2002 as assistant principal and athletic director. He returned briefly to teach at Bethel Local Schools before joining Sidney City Schools in 2005 as high school assistant principal and later middle school principal. Transitioning to Northmont City Schools in 2011, he was middle school principal for three years before becoming interim superintendent in 2014 at Bradford Schools and then middle school principal at Xenia Community Schools.

In 2016, he joined Fairlawn Local Schools for eight years, initially serving as elementary and middle school principal, then had a dual role of high school and middle school principal in 2017 where he served before joining Shawnee.

He has been actively involved in various state leadership committees under the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA), including Safety, Legislative, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA).

Stekli earned his Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education from Wright State University, and he holds a high school 7-12 teaching license, 7-12 Principal License, an Assistant Superintendent License, and a Superintendent License.

