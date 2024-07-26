Clark County refugee health clinic a ‘needed service,’ sees dozens of patients

Health Commissioner Chris Cook said long-term sustainability of the refugee clinic is a priority.

“It’s a needed service in our community at large. Not only is it serving the unmet needs of our immigrant population, but it is supporting the entire population’s health,” Cook said. “We are likely approaching 10% of our population being Haitian. Our county’s health profile is built by everyone living and working here regardless of where they are from or what they look like.”

Cook said the legal method by which most Haitian immigrants enter the U.S. does not afford basic medical screenings or immunizations, so the clinic is fulfilling that need for them, which helps the community’s overall health. While the new clinic is not a primary care provider, they recognize the healthcare system is stretched thin and are providing initial care for basic medical needs until patients can establish a medical home.

A patient’s first visit to the clinic is with nurses and disease investigators, the patient’s vitals are taken, as well as lab work and other screenings, and staff will discuss Medicaid insurance options. The patient receives any recommendations and a referral to additional care if necessary on the second visit.

As of early July, clinic staff have seen 57 patients, with 60% of them in the 19-39 age range with an average age of 30.

Cook said they have made referrals to primary care, mental health, oral health and vision providers. At least 10 patients have had a visit already with a provider the clinic has referred them to, and there are more appointments booked because of those referrals.

So far, one patient has tested positive for pregnancy, 25 for mental health screenings (which means a referral to a mental health professional is recommended based on the screening questions), 30 for abnormal blood pressure, 25 for diabetes or pre-diabetes, one for syphilis, one for HIV, five for all other sexually transmitted infections, two for strongyloidiasis and five for vision problems. There have also been 203 immunizations administered.

This new clinic helps primary healthcare providers such as Rocking Horse Community Health Center and Mercy Health because the services provided are what an initial visit to a primary care provider looks like.

“By serving patients this way, we are allowing primary care to get a head start in providing needed medical care and ultimately allows other healthcare providers to retain needed capacity. Like all of our prevention programs in public health, it is extremely cost effective and saves overall healthcare system money,” Cook said. “We currently have the ability to operate two days per week, so the impact is significant but not yet substantial to the other healthcare providers in the county.”

The testing clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only, and takes referrals from other social service agencies. Appointments can be booked by calling 937-390-5600. Information is available in English, Haitian, Creole and Spanish.