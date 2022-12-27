Clark County Commission plans vehicle purchases, building projects

The county is projected to spend $59.6 million in 2023 from its budget, up from the $50.3 million spent in 2022 on expenses related to county departments, personnel and more. Included in the expense projection is an $8 million portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funding allotted to the county.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

The county will also consider several capital requests from its departments for next year, which include $428,000 for vehicles the sheriff’s office, coroner’s office and other departments, the construction of a $290,000 pole barn for the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, $375,000 worth of work on elevators at the Clark County municipal building, and $15 million of courthouse remodeling.

Other requests from departments include $250,000 of work to update the jail’s mezzanine and a $125,000 upgrade to the Clark County juvenile court’s security system.

Roughly $20 million worth of capital requests were made by county departments for the 2023 general fund, Hutchison said, and the commission will decide on which projects can be funded through less than the $1 million of funds available.

The commission will approve the county’s budget, as well as its general fund, in January. The board approved a $204.1 million budget for 2022, which included a $53.1 million general fund.

The Clark County Commission oversees 10 Clark County departments with more than 100 employees, as well as the budgets of 13 Clark County elected officials.