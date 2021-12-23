Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County to receive $1M to identify and clean up contaminated properties

A potential brownfield site on West Johnny Lytle Avenue. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
A potential brownfield site on West Johnny Lytle Avenue. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
9 minutes ago

A newly announced state program will provide more than $1 million to Clark County to help identify and cleanup former industrial or landfill sites so that they can be used for new development.

The program targets brownfield sites in Ohio — abandoned, idled, or under-used industrial, commercial, or institutional property where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by known or potential releases of hazardous substances or petroleum.

Brownfield sites in Ohio are primarily identified through voluntary reporting.

ExploreODOT permit process holding up Clark County Marathon opening, owner says

“Sadly, many of these potential brownfield sites have been surrendered to the state after being abandoned by their previous owners,” said Ohio Representative Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield., in a press release.

Clark County is the home to several of these sites, including the Tremont City Barrel Fill as well as the former Springfield Landfill at I-70 and Ohio 72.

The former landfill site is an important property that is now wooded and undeveloped land. It could be more valuable in terms of economic development, ushering investment in that part of the county, said Ethan Harris, the director of Community Development for Clark County.

However, the former Springfield landfill site is not able to be developed because of environmental concerns such as traces of the chemical benzene in the soil.

Money provided by the Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program can help turn that site into something that can be used for economic development. Funds can also be applied to former industrial sites throughout the Clark County and city of Springfield, Harris added.

The grant program was created as part of House Bill 110, which included the state operating budget, and will provide nearly $350 million to aid those revitalization efforts in the state.

The initial $1 million grant is earmarked for each county to promote equal access across the state, according to the news release from Koehler. An additional $500,000 has been allocated to counties for the demolition of blighted properties.

ExploreOhio reports highest daily COVID case total of entire pandemic

Additional grant allocations through the program will be distributed based on applications and will be allocated and administered through the Department of Development on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program opened this month and the Department of Development will be accepting applications until all funds are exhausted.

Harris said that Clark County is still in the process of identifying sites and projects that would benefit from that money.

He said past challenges to brownfield remediation has been related to getting access or ownership to those properties as well as the securing of funding for those projects.

In Other News
1
Springfield police, volunteers deliver Christmas gifts to families in...
2
Clark State to hold graduation for police academy cadets
3
Omicron and holiday plans; here’s what local experts say
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top