Ohio reports more than 12,000 daily COVID cases for first time in nearly a year

In the last 60 days, coronavirus patients increased 80% in Ohio hospitals and 55% in ICUs, according to OHA.

Two months ago, on Oct. 21, there were 2,790 COVID patients hospitalized and 807 coronavirus patients in Ohio’s ICUs. Tuesday, Ohio had 4,797 COVID patients in its hospitals with 1,206 in ICUs and 769 on ventilators, according to ODH.

The state recorded 584 hospitalizations and 81 ICU admissions in the last day. It’s highest number of daily ICU admissions reported in the past three weeks and the second highest number of daily hospitalizations during the same time period. On Dec. 7, Ohio recorded a 21-day high with 612 hospitalizations in a day.

The state’s 21-day average is 326 hospitalizations and 34 ICU admissions a day.

Ohio reported 249 deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 28,277, according to ODH. The state updates death data twice a week. Because other states don’t regularly submit death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day it occurred.

As of Tuesday, 59.27% of Ohioans, including 69.58% of adults and 62.99% of those 5 and older, have started the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state health department. More than 54.6% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 64.66% of adults and 58.04% of those 5 and older.

More than 6.92 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 6.38 million people have completed the series. In the last day, 32,290 people in Ohio received an additional vaccine dose, bringing the state’s total to 2.41 million, according to ODH.