Clark County summer reading program to begin June 1

Clark County Public Libraries are scheduled to kick off their summer reading program on June 1, and it will run through July 31.
Participants can sign-up at their library and log their reading throughout the summer. The more reading that they complete, the better their chances of winning reading reward prizes, the library said in a press release.
All ages are eligible for the summer reading program, the library said. More information on how to enter for each age category is available at www.ccplohio.org/.
This year’s summer reading program theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” and the libraries have multiple events slated for summer readers.
People can come to their local libraries from 4-4:30 p.m. to “shake hands with a shark” at the Village branch on May 26 on main branch on May 27. Other events slated throughout the summer include arts and crafts, a magician performance, a trivia night, a pirate treasure hunt, and a shark tank event, among other activities. A full schedule of events and their locations can be found on the library’s website.
“We are really looking forward to our first ‘normal’ summer reading program in some time. The last few years have been low-key affairs hampered by the lingering effects of the pandemic,” said library director Bill Martino. “I know that library staff are excited to once again have programs that, we are confident, will appeal to folks of all ages. It also doesn’t hurt that there are some neat prizes this year!”
Another family activity taking place for the second year in a row is the library’s Storybook Stroll, which will also begin on June 1. Families can start their story adventure at the main branch in downtown Springfield and follow along reading giant pages from the book The Rainbow Fish, which will be located at different businesses throughout the city, according to the library.
Pick-up maps at any library location or download one from the library’s website.
