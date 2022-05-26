Clark County summer reading program to begin June 1

“We are really looking forward to our first ‘normal’ summer reading program in some time. The last few years have been low-key affairs hampered by the lingering effects of the pandemic,” said library director Bill Martino. “I know that library staff are excited to once again have programs that, we are confident, will appeal to folks of all ages. It also doesn’t hurt that there are some neat prizes this year!”

Another family activity taking place for the second year in a row is the library’s Storybook Stroll, which will also begin on June 1. Families can start their story adventure at the main branch in downtown Springfield and follow along reading giant pages from the book The Rainbow Fish, which will be located at different businesses throughout the city, according to the library.

Pick-up maps at any library location or download one from the library’s website.