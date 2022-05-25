Oregon District shooting survivor heading to Texas. ‘They’re part of my family now’

In memory of his father, Green started the FUDGE Foundation — www.fudgefoundation.org. He relies on donations to travel to suffering communities to support those dealing with trauma.

As a survivor, victim and father, Green said he understands all too well that it could be his child. He said the parents in the aftermath will experience shock and denial, but the real battle kicks in after the rest of the country goes back to normal.

The Texas families may become like those in Buffalo, where Green said he will return over the summer to continue providing support.

“They’re part of my family now,” he said.

Green also advocates for what he described as better gun control laws and common-sense background checks, and he encourages people to vote so their voice is heard.

“We need to get rid of these assault rifles. They are causing too much damage in too short a time,” he said.