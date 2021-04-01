Clark County submits annual road salt agreement to ODOT

The county ordered 4,600 tons of road salt to be used in 2021 and early 2022, according to the commission’s agenda. By opting into the contract with ODOT, the county will be matched with a road salt supplier by the state.

“(The county) agrees to purchase from its awarded salt supplier at the delivered bid price per ton awarded by the Director of ODOT and (the county) hereby agrees to purchase a minimum of 90% of its electronically submitted salt quantities from its awarded salt supplier during the contract’s effective period,” the contract states.