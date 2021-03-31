Springfield Memorial Day Parade to return this year

In accordance with safety precautions, registration for participation is being done electronically through a form posted on the page the parade’s Facebook page.

“I just hope there’s a good turnout,” Stewart said. “We usually have around 100 groups participate, so we’re hoping for the same or more. I’m excited, even though it’s going to be different.”

This year brings very personal changes for the Stewart family.

“My dad, who started the event originally in the early 2000s, passed away only three weeks ago, so this will be my first time truly running the show on my own,” Stewart said.

For the latest updates and more information about the event, follow the Springfield Memorial Day Parade on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldOHMemorialDayParade.