Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns of donation scam

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a potential scam artist asking for donations for a wounded fireman.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the sheriff’s office has been receiving calls from residents about a scam in which a caller ID displays ‘fire department’ and a person requests donations.
“The calling part indicated that they are soliciting donations for wounded fireman,” the post said. “This is a scam. The best course of action is to hang up immediately. This also holds true of the scams in which the caller solicits donations for local law enforcement.”
The sheriff’s office post says the office does not solicit donations.
“Do not provide personal information, banking information or funds to these people,” the post said.