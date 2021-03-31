Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns of donation scam

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, the sheriff’s office has been receiving calls from residents about a scam in which a caller ID displays ‘fire department’ and a person requests donations.

Explore Springfield Memorial Day Parade to return this year

“The calling part indicated that they are soliciting donations for wounded fireman,” the post said. “This is a scam. The best course of action is to hang up immediately. This also holds true of the scams in which the caller solicits donations for local law enforcement.”