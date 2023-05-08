X

Clark County students buckle up at higher rates than county, state average

County schools participated in the seat belt challenge in April to remind motorists to buckle up.

Clark County schools that participated in a seat belt challenge in April found that high school students buckle up at a higher percentage than both the county and state average.

County schools, including Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC), Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA), Southeastern, Tecumseh, Northeastern, Kenton Ridge, Greenon, Shawnee and Northeastern, participated in the challenge from April 11-14 and 17-21 to help remind motorists to buckle up.

Participating schools found student drivers and passengers buckle up at a higher rate than the state and county rate of 84% and 77%, respectively, according to results from the challenge.

Shawnee, Southeastern and Northwestern schools even registered 100% seat belt use among their students.

“The high rates of participation among Clark County high school students shows they understand the potential life-saving impact that buckling up can have,” said Clark County Combined Health District Communications Coordinator Nate Smith.

The Clark County Combined Health District collaborated with local law enforcement and Auto Club AAA to conduct the countywide seat belt challenge between schools and bring awareness to the importance of wearing a seat belt.

When classes dismissed at the end of a school’s challenge day, students, law enforcement and CCCHD staged checkpoints to evaluate how many drivers were wearing their seat belt.

AAA and the CCCHD are sponsoring awards for the winning schools, including a $250 award that will go toward traffic safety.

In 2022, the national use rate of wearing a seat belt was 91.6%, and seatbelt use in passenger vehicles saved an estimated 14,955 lives in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

However, seat belt use is lowest among teen drivers, with most involved in fatal crashes being unbuckled as well as nine out of 10 of the passengers who died were also unbuckled. In 2020, 52% of teen drivers who died were unbuckled.

“For this reason, CCCHD’s Safe Communities Grant efforts continue to emphasize the importance of buckling up and driving without distractions, every time,” Smith said. “Educational opportunities for student drivers will continue throughout the remainder of this school year, and into the next academic year, as well.”

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

