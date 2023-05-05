Springfield-Beckley airport named airport of the year

“Springfield has kind of become the home for that activity and really impacting aviation across the state, and the opportunities related to this advanced air mobility sector,” Franzen said.

The airport also is the site of a new building being constructed, the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence (NAAMCE), which will focus on autonomous flight, electrical vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTols) and electric flight, Franzen said. The center is funded by a $6 million grant from the Department of Defense.

“Were trying to lead the charge in cutting-edge technology for the whole country,” Timmerman said.

Franzen said the center will be completed in September, and it will be a site for the annual National Advanced Air Mobility Industry Forum, which brings people from all over the U.S.

More than 30 aircraft owners lease space at the airport to allow them to fly, Franzen said.

Timmerman said the airport was also recognized for its record-breaking fuel sales in 2020 — when a majority of flights were grounded. He said the airport helped accommodate guests comedian Dave Chappelle brought to Springfield for his outdoor comedy show in Yellow Springs during the pandemic. He said airport staff also facilitated on-site COVID-19 tests.

“Springfield basically became the central hub where all of those guests were being flown in,” Franzen said. “... It really spoke to their flexibility I think, and trying to meet their customers’ needs, and kind of went above and beyond I think in helping Dave Chappelle and the production group that was setting all that up.”