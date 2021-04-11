Clark County starts furniture drop program

Clark County residents will have a new option for disposing of unwanted furniture beginning Tuesday.
The Solid Waste District of Clark County will launch a Furniture Drop Program at its 1620 West Main St. location in Springfield.
“Through the course of the pandemic we discovered there was a need for an outlet for people to get rid of furniture. A lot of the garbage haulers either won’t pick up large furniture items, or there’s a significant fee involved,” Solid Waste District of Clark County Program Director Sam Perin said.
County officials looked for a way to help.
“That was kind of where the idea grew, was to come up with a way that residents can dispose of bulky items, like mattresses, couches, things like that,” Perin said.
Residents can drop off large furniture from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month by signing up for one of five timeslots available per hour.
Residents will be charged based on the item’s size, according to the county’s web site. The fee for small items is $5, and the fee for items measuring more than 4 feet by 4 feet is $10.
“It’s a good service, it’s affordable, and it gives people an outlet to get rid of something that would be otherwise pretty difficult to get rid of,” Perin said.
For more information, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/674/Furniture-Drop-Program, or to schedule an appointment, call 937-521-2020.