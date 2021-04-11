Clark County starts furniture drop program

Residents can drop off large furniture from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month by signing up for one of five timeslots available per hour.

Residents will be charged based on the item’s size, according to the county’s web site. The fee for small items is $5, and the fee for items measuring more than 4 feet by 4 feet is $10.

“It’s a good service, it’s affordable, and it gives people an outlet to get rid of something that would be otherwise pretty difficult to get rid of,” Perin said.

For more information, visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/674/Furniture-Drop-Program, or to schedule an appointment, call 937-521-2020.