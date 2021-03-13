Clark County Sheriff’s Office announces ‘traffic blitz’ over St. Patrick’s Day

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced it will put additional deputies on the road as part of a St. Patrick’s Day “traffic blitz” that began Friday and will run through Thursday, March 18.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies will focus on impaired drivers, speeding and seat belts, and will enforce a “zero tolerance policy” on those violations.
Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said in the release that she hopes that the public enjoys the holiday, but warned against driving while under the influence and to wear a seat belt whether you are the driver or a passenger.
The sheriff’s office said it will use a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to pay overtime, providing 48 additional hours of traffic enforcement on the county roadways over the holiday.