Springfield to start street sweeping program Monday

The City of Springfield will start its annual street sweeping program on Monday, which is slated to be completed by July.
Springfield will be using an outside vendor for this program and is contracted with Dayton Sweeping Service, Inc.
One side of streets will be swept per day, allowing residents to park their cars on the opposite side of the street, according to a news release from the City of Springfield.
“No Parking” signs will be posted on alternate sides of streets one day prior to the sweeping of streets, and illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed, the release added.
Residents are also advised that there will be multiple sweepers or sweeping passes on the day posted. Sweeping will begin in the southeast quadrant of the city and progress clockwise by quadrants until the cycle is completed.
In addition to the contracted sweeping, city crews will operate two street sweepers throughout the year targeting heavily travelled ones.