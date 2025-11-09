Clark County commissioners, sheriff talk next steps for jail after sales tax levy fails

“We would like to thank everyone who has engaged with us throughout this process. We knew it would be an uphill battle given the current property tax climate, and while this was a sales tax, we understand the hesitation and the frustration the community is feeling,” said Clark County Commission President Sasha Rittenhouse.

“This project was not about convenience; it was about necessity. Our current facilities no longer meet the demands of modern law enforcement or the safety needs of our deputies, staff and residents,” said Sheriff Chris Clark.

Clark County’s current sales tax is 7.25%, which includes the state sales tax of 5.75% and the county sales tax of 1.5%. Since the sales tax increase was rejected, it will not increase to 7.75%.

Current jail not meeting state standards; 1% sales tax increase could follow

The current jail that’s housed in the public safety building downtown along with offices of the Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is too small and noncompliant with multiple state standards.

The current jail hasn’t passed a minimum jail inspection in many years, Clark previously said, and it only takes one court order for them to be in the same situation as 1977 and be mandated to build a new jail.

If they get ordered to build a new jail, residents would be looking at a 1% sales tax increase with no choice in the matter, instead of the failed 0.5% increase.

Some problems at the current facility are things they deal with on a constant basis, such as the public will occasionally come up to the outside of the jail and communicate to inmates, be inappropriate and get contraband inside.

The current 9,200-square-foot jail was built in 1977 as a result of a federal mandate and opened in 1980 for $8.2 million. It was built as a 168-bed facility with three holding cells and 11 isolation cells.

Modifications were made in the early 2000s when 24 beds were added to the day rooms, but those beds are outside of jail specifications.

New jail still needed

Costs for a new facility are estimated at $100 million, according to the county. Project costs include $77 million in construction costs, $16.5 million for professional services (architects, project management, etc.), a $4.1 million contingency fund and $2.3 million for site acquisition and preparation.

If the levy would have passed, the 0.5% sales tax increase would have given the county $10 million a year.

Rittenhouse said they’re going to have to build a new jail because the current one has reached “the end of its useful life,” but the question is how.

“As a government entity that has to rely predominately on sales tax for funding, we have to look ahead and predict business success and spending habits, which is always a moving target,” she said. “The half of a percent would have been a guaranteed way that we could have funded a new facility. In today’s current climate it is difficult to predict what our sales tax revenue will be, making it difficult to plan for expansion.”

Since the levy failed, the county will not be meeting jail standards. They may have to cut services and may try to bring it back to the ballot in the spring.

“At some point, we as a community must draw a line in the sand and decide that we are no longer going to tolerate criminal behavior the way we do today. Unfortunately, when that decision is made, it will come with a cost — which will only get larger over time," Clark said. “Our deputies and staff will continue to serve Clark County with professionalism, courage, and integrity. But the challenges we face are real. Without modern and secure facilities, the safety of our staff, inmates and community remains at risk.”

New location under consideration

The new building will potentially be constructed in the south of Springfield close to Interstate 70.

A purchase agreement was authorized in August for four parcels of land from Allen C. Armstrong for an almost 30-acre farm field in the 2600 block of South Limestone Street in the amount of $1 million, plus closing costs not to exceed $100,000.

The price the county commissioners authorized resulted from negotiations with the current owner of the property after several meetings with the owner.

Since it was approved to purchase the contract for this property, officials have 365 days for “due diligent efforts,” which include conducting course sampling, conducting environmental studies and checking if there are endangered species or hazardous materials in order to make sure the site is suitable, according to Clark.

Rittenhouse said they have until about next summer to actually purchase the property, but she thinks commission will take a pause and decide later on what their next steps may be.

“There are a lot of things that are changing, or potentially changing, such as a new commissioner, and the unknowns of what effect the potential deportation of the Haitian population may have on our sales tax revenue. Those could be very big factors into what steps we choose to take next,” she said.

County officials looked at different sites to build the new facility, which weren’t as cost effective, but they wanted something in the southern or western part of Springfield to reduce response times to other areas in the county. County leaders also wanted the facility to be more isolated so people can’t walk up to the jail to make it safer and more efficient.

The facility would be a one-level, 130,000 to 140,000 square feet with 454 beds. It would also give them room to add on to or expand on that facility if they would need to in the future.

Several residents have previously raised concerns about the proposed site including how the proposed detention center would border neighborhoods, schools and churches where it’s located, as well as the design approach. They also want more transparency, want their questions answered and want their voices to be heard, residents have previously said.