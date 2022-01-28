Clark County seeing decline in number of COVID cases reported

“We have not seen a decline through the Greater Dayton Hospital Association area,” he said.

The county’s health district has seen a decrease in people seeking COVID-19 testing, Patterson said.

The health district has a low supply of at-home test kits, and kits will be offered to people in Clark County who are unable to get tested at the district’s testing clinic and are symptomatic or had a known exposure to the virus.

Every home in the U.S. can soon order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, through an initiative by the Biden administration. The tests are free, including shipping, and people can go to covidtests.gov to order. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering, according to an announcement from the White House.

People interested in being tested at the health district’s COVID-19 testing center, located at 2501 E. High St., can contact the health district at 937-717-2436 to schedule an appointment.

The health district will ramp up its clinics throughout the next month to encourage people to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the district has also seen a “sharp decline” in the number of people seeking vaccination, Patterson said.

“Vaccination helps keep people out of the hospital,” the health commissioner said, as more than 80% of people locally hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

As of Friday, nearly 50% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to ODH.

The Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Springfield is offering vaccinations and is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment. Those seeking their first doses can get a dose without an appointment.

By the Numbers:

49.9: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series

33,297: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

469: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County