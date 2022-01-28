Clark County seeing decline in number of COVID cases reported

A total of 1,452 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Clark County Combined Health District this week.
Clark County health commissioner Charles Patterson said during the health district’s weekly livestream that the county is likely at its omicron variant peak.
“We may be quickly seeing a decline in cases,” he said. “It doesn’t mean, ‘let’s let our guard down.’”
Since the pandemic’s start, Clark County has seen more than 33,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The area’s hospitals remain packed, Patterson said, while other hospitals in the state have seen a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We have not seen a decline through the Greater Dayton Hospital Association area,” he said.
The county’s health district has seen a decrease in people seeking COVID-19 testing, Patterson said.
The health district has a low supply of at-home test kits, and kits will be offered to people in Clark County who are unable to get tested at the district’s testing clinic and are symptomatic or had a known exposure to the virus.
Every home in the U.S. can soon order four free at-home COVID-19 tests, through an initiative by the Biden administration. The tests are free, including shipping, and people can go to covidtests.gov to order. Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering, according to an announcement from the White House.
People interested in being tested at the health district’s COVID-19 testing center, located at 2501 E. High St., can contact the health district at 937-717-2436 to schedule an appointment.
The health district will ramp up its clinics throughout the next month to encourage people to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as the district has also seen a “sharp decline” in the number of people seeking vaccination, Patterson said.
“Vaccination helps keep people out of the hospital,” the health commissioner said, as more than 80% of people locally hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
As of Friday, nearly 50% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to ODH.
The Clark County Combined Health District COVID-19 Vaccination Center in Springfield is offering vaccinations and is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those seeking a dose can call 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment. Those seeking their first doses can get a dose without an appointment.
By the Numbers:
49.9: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series
33,297: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County
469: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County
